60th anniversary of Ballinlea

Ballinlea True Defenders LOL 1511 met with friends and family on March 24 in Ballinlea Orange Hall to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the lodge.

Worshipful Brother Andrew McAllister welcomed everyone and Mrs Liza Reilly, wife of the late Brother Robert Reilly who was a founding member of the lodge, cut a specially baked cake to mark the occasion.

Ballinlea LOL 1511 with visiting brethren, sisters and junior Orangemen and Cannon AA Johns congratulating Wor Bro. Sandy McMullan after the unveiling of the plaque.

Following dinner, the only remaining founder member, Worshipful Brother Sandy McMullan, unveiled a plaque commemorating the founder members of Ballinlea Lodge and this was then dedicated by Brother Rev. Canon A A Johns MA.

Guest speaker for the evening was Right Worshipful Brother Harold Henning, Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland who congratulated the members of Ballinlea LOl 1511 on their anniversary.

