Aggravated burglary appeal

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Westbrook Court area of Coleraine on Monday, January 21.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “At around 7:15pm, it was reported that two men forced their way into a house in the area with one man armed with a hammer. It is believed that one man was wearing a hi-vis style jacket.

“One male occupant in his late teens, who was inside the house at the time of the incident was assaulted and an attempt was made to tie him up with cable ties. It is believed that a sum of money was taken during the incident. The male occupant is not believed to have been seriously injured but was left badly shaken.”

Contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1252 21/1/19. Or contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.