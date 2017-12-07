All ‘Hands on deck’ as Dungiven-based community Project nears completion

Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group will be opening for applications to the Rural Basic Services Scheme in February 2018 as part of the NI Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

The scheme provides an opportunity for local community and voluntary organisations to avail of grant funding for projects that can access basic services or improvements in social infrastructure and improve the welfareand basic service provision to those living in rural areas.

Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group have now committed almost £370,000 to rural groups since first opening for applications in 2016. Amongst those who have availed of the funding is voluntary organisation Hands That Talk, a group that strives to improve the quality of life for Deaf people.

The group have been awarded a Letter of Offer for £173,484.00 to be used towards the creation of a Community Hub in Dungiven. The project is due to be completed in 2018.

Dearbháile Hutchinson, Development Officer for the group, commented: “The funding has enabled us to proceed with plans to extend our building, creating a state of the art Community Hub in Dungiven. We would like to express our appreciation to Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group and DAERA and for

this.

“The project will have a massive impact on our members throughout the North West, and on the whole community of Dungiven. Our hope is that the building will bring everyone in the community together, both hearing and non-hearing, and therefore promote social inclusion and integration.”

LAG Board Member Cllr Dermot Nicholl was on site to view progress being made, and commented: “It’s fantastic to see this project making progress so quickly and I look forward to seeing it open its doors in early 2018. Hands That Talk have done fantastic work for all sections of the community, which is at the heart of what the Local Action Group is looking to achieve through the Rural Development Programme.”