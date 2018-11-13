Anti-bullying Week held at Loreto Collge

National Anti-Bullying Week was marked at Loreto College from November 12 to 16, with a range of activities taking place to emphasise the theme of Respect.

Throughout the week, students discussed Anti-Bullying strategies in form class and presentations were made at Assembly, with a focus on the College’s Anti-Bullying Pledge. Various subject departments promoted school and national competitions on an Anti-Bullying theme, while the school’s Anti-Bullying Ambassadors were on hand to take the lead in all activities and talk to any student who felt they needed some support.

Head of Drama Mrs Oonah McEwan and a group of 6 Year 11 Drama students travelled to the Harbour Commissioners Office in Belfast to be presented with first place in the Movie/Performance section of this year’s Anti-Bullying Drama competition and their performance showed tremendous enthusiasm and commitment.

Finally, in the Friday registration class, work was begun on a Loreto Happier Wall, to which the student community have the opportunity to contribute.

Mr Michael James, Principal paid tribute to the school’s Pastoral Care Co-ordinator.

Mrs Frances Pepin, who had organised all the activities for Anti-Bullying week, commenting that the theme of Respect was central to everything that happens during every week at Loreto College.