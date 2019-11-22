Anti bullying work at Leaney

During the last academic year, Leaney Primary School was lucky enough to be invited to attend Anti-Bullying training at Ballymoney High School.

This training is financed through the Diana Award Charity, a charity set up in memory of Princess Diana.

Eight Key Stage Two children and three members of staff took part in the training and are now fully trained Ambassadors. The children’s role is to help prevent bullying by being a listening ear to any child who might not want to tell an adult if they are feeling scared or worried and to report any playground behaviour which may indicate bullying to one of the trained adults. They also raise the profile of bullying through leading assemblies and organising events.

This term the Ambassadors have been very busy organising two events. The first was a Big Bun Day, where they (and their parents!) got busy baking a selection of delicious buns to sell at break time. They raised over £200 which was used to buy extra playground equipment.

The Ambassadors also held an Active Day in school. They created a series of team games and trust games for all the classes to take part in. They then ran the sessions and organised all the games for the whole school.

Leaney Primary School would like to thank both Ballymoney High School for inviting them to the training and the Diana Award for all their work.