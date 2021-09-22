Arrest over Ballycastle burglary

Police are appealing for information.

Sometime between 6:20pm and 11:45pm on Saturday, July 31, it was reported that a house in the area was ransacked and a number of items including two gold coloured watches were stolen. The homeowner was left extremely distressed following the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 8 01/08/21.