Attack on Rasharkin Orange Hall is condemned

The hall was targeted by vandals with ‘IRA’ spray painted on a wall of the building.

The attack has been met with disappointment by Orange Order representatives.

A spokesman for Rasharkin District LOL No. 5 said: “It is disappointing that we are faced once again with an incident of this nature which appears to be designed to stir up tensions.

“An act of sectarianism such as this can only be described as a hate crime against the Orange Community in this area.

“The past 18 months have seen the Orange family in County Antrim play an active role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing much-needed help and support to everyone in the local community.”