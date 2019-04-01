Award is in the net for James

Portrush teenager, James Wilkinson, a first year Creative Media student at Northern Regional College, has won ‘Best Advertisement’ at the 2019 Inter Colleges Media Competition.

A dedicated follower of the so-called ‘green and white army’, James used his impressive digital skills to create a stirring promotional video for the Northern Ireland football team.

The standard of James’ work was so high, it even caught the attention of the national team, who shared the video across their social media platforms.

James and his fellow students, based at the College’s Ballymoney campus, have access to an extensive range of cutting-edge equipment, including top-of-the-range DSLR video cameras, portable lighting and sound kits and even a drone. They also have access to the College’s editing suites which house the latest industry-standard editing software and a top-class HD broadcast-standard television studio.

James, who is now midway through his first year of the two year course, has also secured international experience at events in Brazil and USA, as well as major local events like the Farmers’ Bash and Lush Classical at Belfast’s SSE Arena, by virtue of the College’s excellent working relationship with Ballymoney-based broadcasting and media production company, LSFX Productions.

James said: “We saw the work that goes on behind the scenes and got involved in all aspects of the production, from helping with the setup, rigging, cabling, working behind the camera. We learned so much being part of the LSFX crew at these events.”

Looking ahead, James still wants to pursue a career in media and working as a sports broadcaster with the Premier League is currently top of his wish list.