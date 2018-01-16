Ballycastle Rotary has a date for your diary!

With countless new 2018 diaries waiting to be filled, The Rotary Club of Ballycastle is delighted to assist in the matter!

On the page showing Friday January 26, carefully record the entry “Burns Night” at the Central Restaurant, Ballycastle, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “On that night, Scotland’s greatest Bard will, once again, draw a crowd of revellers keen to celebrate the life and works of the Ploughman Poet.

“Naturally, a Haggis-free event would be tantamount to sacrilege but fear not, for those strangely not in awe of this culinary phenomenon - (and there are a few!), the themed menu will more than cater for your mainstream requirements. Leading the contributions will be Mr Jim Fairbairn, (President, London Burns Association) who will ensure patrons are acquainted with the time-honoured protocol of the occasion but also, that they are entertained in equal measure. “Certainly, with song, music and Scottish dance very much to the fore, all in attendance can expect an evening to remember – whiskey toasts aside! So, why not make it a date? An event steeped in tradition where lads and lassies dine, dance and delight in the immortal memory of Robert Burns.

“What better way to banish those Christmas Blues than to ‘Tartan’ up Ann Street/”

Tickets can be booked by calling Brian Jamieson on 07790673808 and cost £30 each (to include four course meal, complimentary dram and entertainment). Proceeds from the event will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.