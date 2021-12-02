Ballyrashane praised for sustainability

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland hosted its fourth annual EU Sustainable Dairy Symposium in conjunction with the European Milk Forum recently.

Over 100 delegates attended the online event which focussed on investing in more efficient processes and energy efficiency technologies throughout the dairy supply chain and improving biodiversity on dairy farms.

Keynote speakers included Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA who spoke of the future of Agriculture and Food Policy Frameworks in Northern Ireland, and Executive Director of the Global Dairy Platform Donald Moore, recently returned from COP26, who gave his reflections on the conference from a global dairy perspective and what it means for the future of food production and the dairy supply chain.

Dr Mike Johnston MBE

The Lakeland Dairies Ballyrashane site was used as examplar as the first dairy processor to have its own anaerobic digestor, which provides renewable biogas to generate enough electricity and heath to meet 40-60% of its daily energy needs at its Ballyrashane site.

Dermot Farrell from Lakeland Dairies spoke of automation, smart logistics, and how a swathe of waste reduction initiatives it has implemented have meant it has sent zero waste to landfill since 2015.

Because of ongoing social distancing rules, the event was streamed online, with a live Question &Answer session at the end.