Bob & Berts opens new English store

Founded in Portstewart in 2013 by Colin McClean, Bob & Berts is known for its distinctive style, quality offering and local community focused approach.

Colin recognised the market opportunity to create a brand that focused on satisfying the demand for quality coffee and fresh food, including breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

The business has 14 stores across Northern Ireland in locations such as Belfast, Lisburn, Omagh and Dungannon, and five stores in Scotland, including Falkirk, Kirkcaldy and Stirling.

The coffee chain which began life in Portstewart has announced the opening of more branches

Recently, Bob & Berts has opened its first store in England in the town of Lancaster and confirmed that two further stores will open in the north of England over the summer, first in Kendal in June and then in Preston in July.

New stores will also be opening in Scotland and Northern Ireland before the end of the year, with locations to be revealed in the coming months.

Colin McClean founder of Bob & Berts, said: “We’ve been shaking up the coffee shop industry everywhere with our simple commitment to serving customers proper coffee and great grub, and we’re delighted to launch Bob & Berts into England for the first time. We carefully select each of our locations and we’re confident the people of Lancaster will love what we have to offer.