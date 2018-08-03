Bradley tackles Riverside Regional Centre traffic jams

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley says he has been assured that the traffic issue at the Riverside Regional Centre in Coleraine is being taken ‘very seriously’ by the site owners.

The East Londonderry representative contacted the two companies that own the popular out of

town development at the start of 2018 raising concerns about traffic congestion.

“After more complaints over the weekend, I was in touch with both companies again and I have

been assured that they are both doing all that they can to improve traffic management with the

park.

“Initial work has already been undertaken by a traffic management company to see where

improvements can be made. Traffic monitoring equipment has been on the site for a number of months now and I have been assured that key changes can be made.

“I would also like to point out that there is also an onus on the Department for Infrastructure to look at the roads network around the site, and I have written to the Department to request a site meeting in relation to these matters.

“One solution that I believe should be considered is an additional lane coming from the Castleroe Road onto the Strand Road roundabout would help resolve build up.”

Bradley added: “As more and more people make use of out of town shopping centres in our area, it is important that the centres are easily accessible.

“I have no doubt that any improvements to traffic flow in the area will benefit both the retailers and the shoppers,” concluded the MLA.