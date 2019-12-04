Business award for Coleraine’s Nicobrand

It was a successful evening for Coleraine business Nicobrand at the annual Business Eye First Trust Bank Business Awards, known as the BEFTAs.

The awards, now in their 14th year, were presented at a glittering ceremony attended by a 750-strong business audience at ICC Belfast.

Coleraine based Nicobrand, a bulk and wholesaler of pharmaceutical grade nicotine products, took home the coveted ‘Exporter of the Year’ title at the awards.

Adrian Moynihan, Head of AIB (NI) said: “We are proud to be associated with the awards again this year, which showcase and celebrate business success. In doing so, the awards encourage more organisations and business owners to prioritise development, growth and innovation.

“We also used the occasion to showcase and celebrate our own transformation as we launch our rebrand from First Trust Bank to AIB (NI). We are excited about the benefits the change can help deliver for our customers, our communities, our stakeholders and the wider Northern Ireland economy.”