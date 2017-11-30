18 new jobs for Coleraine as Four Star Pizza finally comes to town

Four Star Pizza is opening in Coleraine, creating 18 new jobs for the town.

The new Railway Road store, which also has a ‘sit-in’ option that can cater for up to 20 customers on-site, is expected to deliver more than 80,000 fresh pizzas to homes in the Coleraine area over the next 12 months - using over one million pepperoni slices, 10 tonnes of cheese and 17 tonnes of flour in the process.

Owner Bobby Singh is confident that the store will go down a treat with locals and considers Coleraine as the perfect location for his first slice of the pizza market.

“I’ve always wanted to open a pizza store in Coleraine,” said Bobby, “and Four Star Pizza was an obvious choice for me, due to the strength of the brand, quality of the product and the incredible support, knowledge and training that the company offers its franchisees.

“Coleraine is a great area with plenty of pizza lovers, so I knew that this was the perfect location for us. We have invested over £90,000 in the new store which will provide a welcome boost to the local economy in Coleraine, with the creation of 18 new jobs to help us meet the anticipated demand from customers in the area,” he added.

And when it comes to tickling the taste-buds of local pizza aficionados, Bobby believes that the secret to a perfect pizza is ‘all about the base’.

“What will surprise a lot of our customers is that we actually make our own dough, fresh in store, each and every single day,” he explained. “We source our two main ingredients – flour and rapeseed oil – locally which makes a big difference between us and our competitors when it comes down to the crucial taste test.”

To celebrate the new store, Bobby and his team are offering customers a X-Large pizza for £10.00 from Monday 27th of November to Sunday the 3rd of December, as well as the chance to win themselves tasty prizes all week on the store’s Facebook page.

“We want to let the people of Coleraine, and the surrounding areas, know that we are here so all week customers can pick themselves up a X-Large pizza for £10.00. As well as this, we will have some great prizes up for grabs on our Facebook page, so make sure you visit our page for a slice of the action,” said Bobby.

Pizza lovers can contact Four Star Pizza Coleraine on 028 7034 8555, click on www.fourstarpizza.co.uk, download the Four Star Pizza app or visit the store’s Facebook page. Alternatively, customers can visit the store for a sit-in meal or takeaway at 42 Railway Road, Coleraine.

Four Star Pizza is a wholly Irish-owned Pizza chain, established in 1988, and operates 48 stores across the island of Ireland, including 12 in Northern Ireland.

Four Star Pizza’s first Northern Ireland restaurant was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and other locations include Bangor, Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh and Newtownabbey.

Four Star Pizza is renowned for its pizza dough which is freshly prepared by hand on site daily by passionate and expertly trained pizza chefs, using top quality locally sourced flour.

Colin McAleese from Northern Real Estate was delighted to be involved in another high profile letting within the town, this time to 4 Star Pizza.

“This is a great boost for Coleraine with 18 new jobs being created. We wish Bobby and the team the very best in the new venture.”