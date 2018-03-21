Game of Thrones tour for Australian travel agents

A group of award-winning Australian travel agents has been visiting Northern Ireland this week.

Guests of Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Etihad Airways, the group members, who all won a place on the fact-finding trip at the annual Magellan Travel Awards, are here to experience some of the many attractions on offer. The trip is also an opportunity to highlight ease of access to the island of Ireland from Australia with Etihad Airways, via Abu Dhabi.

Following an itinerary designed by Tourism NI, the group enjoyed a trip along the Causeway Coastal Route, stopping off at various Game of Thrones locations, such as Ballygally, Carnlough, Cushendun and Ballintoy.

The travel agents also spent time at the Giant’s Causeway and at the Ulster Museum and Titanic Belfast.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s manager Australia, said: “Our aim is that when these travel agents return home, they will be really enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland.”