By George - Asda Coleraine £1.7mn store remodel is complete

Asda Coleraine is officially back to business following the completion of a refurbishment programme, which saw the retailer invest £1.7 million in its causeway coast store.

Customers can now benefit from a new George clothing department and a new fresh food offering – including a pizza and rotisserie counter - as well as the introduction of Scan & Go shopping for the first time.

Councillor Brenda Chivers, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens joined General Store Manager, Roy Warke Community Champion, Shannon Linton and colleagues at Asda Coleraine to mark the opening.

“It is fantastic to officially complete the refurb with an in-store celebration,” said General Store Manager, Roy Warke.

“All the colleagues at Asda Coleraine are looking forward to welcoming shoppers old and new into the new look store, which will provide them with an improved shopping experience not only in store but also for Click & Collect and at our petrol filling station.”

Roy continued, “The significant investment in the Coleraine store will make such a difference to local shoppers. As well as the George clothing department, Click & Collect and petrol filling station refresh – we are also introducing Scan & Go for the first time. The café and grocery departments have been given a new look – and the colleague canteen and offices have also undergone refurbishment.

“I would like to thank all our customers for their patience and support during the refurbishment.”