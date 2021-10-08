Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP positive engagement project

The Chairperson of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Darryl Wilson (right) pictured with George Duddy, AIMS Project Manager

Through the engagement programme delivered in partnership with AIMS, grants are available to encourage and support participants to choose a more positive path.

PCSP Chairperson Councillor Darryl Wilson explains: “As part of the PCSP Action Plan for 2021-22, the Partnership has identified a gap in services for those aged 18 and over, who are not eligible for Probation Board or Youth Justice Agency funding.

“This intervention project is aimed at individuals who are on the cusp of, or already at, the attention of Police, and will provide grants of up to £500 to help steer them in another direction.

“The grants can be used for a variety of measures including training courses or gym membership and AIMS can work with the individual on any other suitable interventions.”

For further information about this project please contact AIMS by emailing [email protected] or ring Leanne on 07747077945.