Chitty Chitty Bang Bang auditions

Ballywillan Drama Group recently announced that they will be staging the all-Ireland premier of that spectacular family favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2019.

Now the award-winning Portrush group is preparing to hold auditions in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush.

Adult auditions (for those aged 16 years/sixth form or above) will take place on Wednesday, August 22. Children’s auditions (for those aged 15 year/year 12 or below) will take place on Tuesday, August 21.

Full details regarding audition requirements and audition materials can be found at ballywillan.com