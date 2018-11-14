Christmas countdown begins in Ballymoney

Ballymoney will switch on its Christmas lights on Thursday (November 15) – and there’s a full programme of entertainment to look forward to.

The fun begins in the Castlecroft area at 5pm with music, a petting farm, fire poi, rodeo reindeer and inflatables brought to you by Fuse FM and Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will begin its entertainment in the town centre at 6pm with Beatz Entertainment and carol singing from school choirs. Santa Claus will arrive to turn on the town’s mesmerising lights at 7.30pm before he takes up residence in his brand new log cabin grotto where he will have a small gift for all children of primary school age and under (accompanied by an adult). The festive cheer will continue with live music from local band Young Ike until the end of the evening.

From 9am - 9pm, special discounts will be available across many businesses so it’s the perfect day to start your Christmas shopping and enjoy Ballymoney’s retail variety and choice of independent shops.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The Christmas lights switch-on event in Ballymoney is always a hugely popular occasion and it marks the start of a busy festive period in the town.

“Many of the town’s shops and cafes will be open late which adds to the atmosphere and with a host of independent shops and businesses, I would encourage everyone to ‘shop local’ and enjoy everything that Ballymoney has to offer this Christmas.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘Quiet Christmas’ event takes place in the Cramsie Room at Ballymoney Town Hall from 3pm – 5pm. This offers an opportunity for children with additional needs to spend some time with Santa Claus. To book a place please email eventsColeraine@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk