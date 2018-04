Motorists in Coleraine are advised of possible traffic disruption this evening, Friday 27 April, due to a band parade.

The parade is scheduled to leave Railway Road at 8:30pm, and make its way along Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, New Row through the town centre and over the old bridge before returning back via Waterside, Union Street, Ballycastle Road to Hillmans way for dispersal at 11:35pm.

Motorists are asked to follow diversions that will be in place.