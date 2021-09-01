Coleraine data centre gears up for continued growth as IT adapts

Private equity real estate company and funders of the centre, Prescient Capital, have renamed the Portstewart Road site ‘Prescient Data Centre’.

The centre was the first business to open within Northern Ireland’s first Enterprise Zone in 2018, built next to the landing point for the Project Kelvin transatlantic fibre cable that connects Coleraine with Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The £20m, 45,000 square foot facility has capability for expanding customer equipment into six planned data halls, offering significant space for growing companies as well as tailored options for organisations with smaller space requirements.

These support facilities are available for all sizes of clients, highlighting Prescient Data Centre’s dedication to its diverse client base.

Following an upsurge in new business over recent months and substantial contracts agreed with three Northern Ireland-based businesses which represent 20% growth for the company in 2021, the Prescient DC team is optimistic about the post-pandemic recovery and future opportunities for the Centre.

Doug Friend, CEO, Prescient Data Centres said: “We are reassured and optimistic about the prospects for the Prescient data centre in Coleraine following a massive influx of interest displayed by companies based across the Island of Ireland with diverse data storage needs.

“These new clients include those operating in financial services, manufacturing, IT services and new cloud service providers, among others.”

“With data, communications and edge computing playing a more important role in all of our lives than ever we strongly believe that the largest carrier-neutral data centre in Northern Ireland will be the choice for anyone with a requirement,” added Stephen Soraghan, Managing Director, Edge Automation Computing Services Ltd.