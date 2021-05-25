Coleraine professor is world class

Professor Derek Jackson, from the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University, was admitted to the illustrious Royal Irish Academy during a formal Admittance Ceremony, delivered remotely on May 21.

He was among a small but elite group of only 27 new members for 2021 who were elected for their exceptional contribution to the sciences, humanities and social sciences as well as to public service. These members, alongside existing members, are considered to be Ireland’s world-class researchers.

Derek Jackson is an internationally-renowned coastal geographer (geomorphologist) and a professor of Coastal Geomorphology at Ulster University.

He has made major research advances in a number of interdisciplinary fields within the broader theme of coastal oceanography. He is a leading international expert in beach and dune systems, coastal storm impacts and longer-term environmental system dynamics, publishing extensively in these fields. His work focusses on dynamic coastal landscape change due to marine (wave) erosion and build-up. He also studies Martian windblown landform processes and holds funding to help in terrain hazard mapping for the European Space Agency’s 2022 ExoMars rover mission.