Come for a cuppa and chat?

The Patient and Client Council (PCC) is encouraging residents of Ballymoney to come to their latest ‘Coffee Connection’.

This informal event is being held in Boyds Café on the High Street on Tuesday, November 20 from 10am till 12noon. It will be a chance for locals to hear about the work of the PCC and to share their views of health and social care services.

Involvement Officer, David Cassidy said: “The Patient and Client Council represent the voice of the public within the Health and Social Care system here in Northern Ireland. I want to hear what the people of Ballymoney have to say, so I’m encouraging everyone to call in and grab a free tea or coffee and a sticky bun and chat to me about their experiences of local services. People will also get the chance to hear about our work and what projects we’ve been working on recently.”

Those interested in coming along or to find out more information can contact David on 07766138810.