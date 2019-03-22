Cookstown tragedy funerals: Victims of St Patrick’s day Greenvale Hotel incident laid to rest
Connor Currie (16), Morgan Barnard (17) and 17-year-old Lauren Bullock died after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night
Fond tributes have been paid to the victims as their school friends and families gathered for a day of funerals
Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 22nd March 2019''Funeral of 17-year-old Lauren Bullock at St Patrick's Church in DDonaghmore, Co. Tyrone. Lauren died along with Morgan Barnard(17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Lauren Bullock attend her funeral in Donaghmore this morning. Lauren and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Lauren Bullock attend her funeral in Donaghmore this morning. Lauren and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 22nd March 2019''Funeral of 17-year-old Lauren Bullock at St Patrick's Church in DDonaghmore, Co. Tyrone. Lauren died along with Morgan Barnard(17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com