Council’s Community Festivals Fund now open for applications

Made possible through funding just released by the Department for Communities, it will support festivals and events taking place between October 14, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I’m very pleased that Council is able to make this funding available to groups within the Borough and I wish to thank Department for Communities for providing this much needed financial assistance for our hardworking communities.

“The opening of the fund coincides with the steady but gradual easing of restrictions and it is hoped the available support will assist groups as they bring people together safely again to enjoy the best of the Borough’s community spirit over the coming months and into next year.”

37 organisations have previously benefited from the Community Festivals Fund, which has been used for a range of activities from storytelling to fun days, fancy dress, inflatables, sports, local history and much more.

With changed circumstances, the latest round of funding is an opportunity to focus on seasonal events such as Halloween and Christmas, as well as plan ahead for spring 2022.

Councillor Holmes added: “Over the last year or so, the Borough’s residents, groups and organisations have had to not only re-think how they do things, they have also had to be creative and deliver services in entirely new and innovative ways.

“We now have the additional incentive to establish new traditions, perhaps using those forests, beaches and amazing outdoor spaces we all now have a much greater appreciation of.

“In doing so, we can help people to not only re-connect and get closer to nature but also re-ignite and nurture the community spirit that the Community Festivals Fund helps to support.”

Information, and guidance on how to make an application can be made through Council’s online funding hub at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfunding.