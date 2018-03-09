Appeal for information on Coleraine shooting

East Londonderry MLA John Dallat has urged anyone with any information on Thursday evening’s shooting in Coleraine, to contact police immediately.

Detectives are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in the Loughanhill Park area of the town around 11pm on Thursdday.

“Anyone with any information about those responsible for this shooting should be on the phone immediately to Crime Stoppers to help the police take the culprits out of circulation and protect our communities,” said Mr Dallat.

“The sell-by-date for gun-toting thugs must end. There never was, nor is there now any excuse for guns on our streets.

“I have been in contact with the police and have pledged my full support in tracing those who were hell bent in causing serious injury to someone. Thankfully their endeavours failed but they and their guns are still available to create more fear and worse in the future.

“With almost 20 years gone past regrettably we still have guns on the Causeway Coast and that is symbolic of failure to round up those who have them and are prepared to use them for their own criminality.”

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said: “Shortly after 11pm it was reported that a man had tried to force entry via the front door of the property using a hammer. On further examination it was then found that three shots had been fired through the front window causing damage to the inside. Fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this attack but I am asking for the public’s assistance with our investigation into it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1478 08/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”