Police have charged a 22-year-old man with 20 counts of theft.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday, January 18.

The charges follow a number of shoplifting incidents at commercial premises in the Antrim, Coleraine, Ballyclare and Ballymena areas between October and December 2017.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.