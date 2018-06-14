Man ‘jumped into harbour after taking pills and vodka’

A man accused of stealing clothes from a seaside department store jumped into a nearby harbour after taking 20 Tramadol pills and a bottle of vodka, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Wesley McLucas also claimed he left previous accommodation because he feared he was under paramilitary threat.

The 23-year-old faces separate allegations of theft from the White House store in Portrush, Co Antrim and setting fire to a special risk blanket in a police custody cell.

Prosecutors further claimed he attacked and stamped on a woman in front of her teenage son after going to her home for medication.

McLucas, of Silverstream Court in Bushmills, was granted bail to stay at an approved address in Belfast.

He is accused of stealing men’s clothing valued at £44.97 from the shop on June 1.

Crown lawyer Adrian Higgins said McLucas was arrested after allegedly going into the store, taking off his wet t-shirt and putting on items on display.

“He said he consumed a bottle of vodka and 20 Tramadol tablets, went to Portrush, jumped into Portrush harbour and was pulled out,” the barrister added.

McLarnon is also accused of setting fire to the £50 blanket with a lighter while in custody on May 30.

The third incident involves a charge of common assault to a woman in March this year.

Mr Higgins claimed the defendant arrived at a woman’s house shouting for medication.

She threw it out into the garden, but was allegedly knocked to the ground and stamped on when she came outside.

It was claimed the woman’s 13-year-old son was present, along with another individual who had to pull the assailant off her.

Defence counsel described McLucas as a vulnerable man who has been “terrified” by the period spent in custody.

Mrs Justice Keegan was told he believed himself under paramilitary threat, but could avoid that danger by moving to Belfast.

Granting bail, the judge stressed it was on condition police approve of the accommodation and McLucas sees a doctor about any mental health issues within seven days.

She also ordered: “He is not to enter Portrush.”