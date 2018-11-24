Men due in court following aggravated burglary

Two men have been charged with a number of offences after an aggravated burglary in Coleraine on Thursday.

The males, aged 35 and 43, have been charged with numerous offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and intimidation.

They are both due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, November 24.

The charges follow an aggravated burglary in the Drumtarsey area of Coleraine on November 22.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.