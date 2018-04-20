New speed indicators at accident black spots

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership has launched an innovative new road safety project.

It has funded four bespoke Speed Indicator Devices for use in black spots throughout the area.

The trailer mounted units, which advise motorists about how fast they are travelling, will be used to encourage drivers to slow down and put safety first instead of speed.

The SID’s were introduced for the first time last Monday outside Millstrand Integrated Primary School in Portrush.

Speaking after the launch, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “These Speed Indicator Devices will play an invaluable role in making the Causeway Coast and Glens a safer place for all road users.

“Their presence will serve as an effective reminder to all motorists about their speed and this is especially important in areas close to schools. Their effectiveness has been proven in other parts and I’m delighted to see Causeway Coast and Glens PSCP leading the way with this very worthwhile scheme.”

Ashleen Schenning, PCSP Vice-Chairperson said: “Speeding is one of the biggest complaints we receive from local residents. We are proud to be the first PCSP in Northern Ireland to design a mobile version of these Speed Identification Devices which will be deployed in partnership with Roads Policing throughout our community. They will educate drivers and help the PSNI to prioritise where enforcement is required”.

PSNI Inspector O’Brien said: “Working in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP we are committed to tackling the problem posed by speeding drivers who continue to put lives at risk on our roads. The introduction of these Speed Indicator Devices will play a vital role in changing driving habits for the better. Their data capabilities provide officers with crucial information about traffic volume and speed which allow us to identify where and when pro-active speed enforcement will be most effective.”

Philip Reid, Principal of Millstrand Integrated Primary School said: “We are delighted to be the first school to have SID units in place to monitor speed, which has been an ongoing concern for many years. The school is beside a busy main road and all of our pupils have hi-viz waistcoats so they can be seen by drivers but this is not enough and further measures need to be in place. The SIDs will hopefully give the school a better understanding of traffic issues which will allow permanent measures to be put in place if required.”

Ryan Magee from the Education Authority said: “Speeding near schools is one of our greatest concerns. We welcome this new initiative which is a fantastic example of partnership working. The schools and the Education Authority will use the data captured by SIDs to lobby for permanent speed reduction measures to be put in place where required We look forward to working with Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, Roads Policing and PSNI on this issue.”

Clare Sugden MLA said: “Policing and Community Safety Partnerships work to address local policing and community safety issues that affect you. Speeding remains a significant issue and sadly has led to many deaths on our roads. I am pleased Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP has invested in Speed Indicator Devices (SIDS) to be placed around the Borough which will remind drivers of their responsibility on the road.

“Alongside the devices, local police are working with school children to educate about road safety and share the message about the dangers of speeding. I am delighted to support the launch this morning at Millstrand Primary School and I look forward to seeing SIDs outside other schools.”

If you think your community or school would benefit from the Speed Indicator Devices please email your request to pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 7034 7031 for more information.

Captions:

2

Clare Sugden MLA and pupils from Millstrand Integrated Primary School pictured at the launch of the Speed Indicators Device initiative with Syd Henry from the PSNI’s Road Policing Division.

3

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE joins pupils from Millstrand Integrated Primary School, Clare Sugden MLA, PCSP Vice-Chairperson Ashleen Schenning and Syd Henry from the PSNI’s Road Policing Division at the launch of the Speed Indicators Device initiative.