Renewed appeal over Rasharkin arson attack

Detectives in Coleraine have renewed their appeal for witnesses and information following an arson attack at a house in the Churchfields area of Rasharkin on Monday 5th February.

Detective Sergeant McColgan said: “The blaze at the property, which was unoccupied at the time, was reported to police at around 8:30pm.

Police and the NIFRS attended the incident.

There was smoke damage to the kitchen. There are no reports of any injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Churchfields area last night between 8pm and 8:30pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact detectives at Coleraine Criminal Investigation Division on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1363 of 05/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”