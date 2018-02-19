Do YOU know a real hero?

The search is on for unsung heroes in the Coleraine and Ballymoney area.

The 2018 Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards with Specsavers have just been launched and judges are looking for who you think best captures the Spirit of Northern Ireland in 2018.

To make a nomination, simply explain in 50-100 words why the person is worthy of a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award and email to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk or fill in a form available at a local Specsavers store.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, March 16.

This year’s categories are: Unsung Hero, Overcoming Adversity, Spirit of Youth, 999 Hero, Charity Champion, Spirit of Health,

Spirit of Education, Caring Spirit Award, Spirit of Sport and a Special Recognition Award.