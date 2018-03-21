Don’t Mow, Let it Grow with Bizzy Flo!

Working with the Causeway Coast and Glen Borough Council, DfI Roads, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and a group of volunteers, environmental project Don’t Mow, Let It Grow wants to educate the next generation of environmentalists in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough and beyond.

Telling the story of Don’t Mow, Let It Grow to eager little minds in primary schools across the Borough is Bizzy Flo the Bumblebee, an exciting new animated character who leads kids on the important biodiversity journey.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “This is an interactive and engaging way of teaching children a very important lesson about our environment. By instilling this understanding from a young age, we are helping to encourage a life-long respect for the beauty of our natural world and the positive impact of schemes like ‘Don’t Mow, Let It Grow.’

This is a free resource for teachers and youth leaders and is available from www.dontmowletitgrow.com.