Dunloy social housing test

Running until Friday, September 24, a Rural Housing Needs Test is examining housing demand in the village for Mews Court; phase two of the Station Road development.

Anyone who would like to be considered for Mews Court or for any available social housing in Dunloy, should call 02895 982502, email: [email protected] or visit our website at nihe.gov.uk.

They will then have an opportunity to speak to a housing advisor about yhousing requirements and if necessary, make an application.

Pictured at the launch of the Housing Executive’s Rural Housing Needs Test in Dunloy are Eoin McKinney (Housing Executive Rural Regeneration), Jamie MacDonald ( Development Officer Clanmil Housing Association) and Noeleen Connolly (Housing Executive District Office Team Leader)

Housing Executive Rural and Regeneration Manager, Sinead Collins, said she is delighted to be working alongside Clanmil Housing Association for the ongoing Rural Needs Test in the Dunloy area.

She said: “This Rural Housing Needs Test gives an opportunity for people in Dunloy to be consulted about their housing requirements and get advice on housing options.

“We are happy to be working alongside Clanmil Housing Association for this test to determine if there is demand for more social housing with Phase 2 of the Station Road development.

“Following success with Phase 1 of the development, Orra View Drive, we are seeking local people’s views for Phase 2, which will be known as Mews Court.

“If you come forward to express an interest then we can assess the level of housing need of each new applicant using our points system. We, along with housing associations, like Clanmil, allocate social housing based on need using the same waiting list for an area.”

Hannah Kenny, Senior Development Officer at Clanmil Housing said the second phase would complete this successful development on Station Road.

She added: “It will create a further 11 detached and semi-detached two and three bedroom family homes.

“They will be built in the same original style as phase one with a distinctly rural feel. The houses will be built to modern energy efficient standards and set in large sunny private gardens due to their predominantly south facing aspect.

“Each house is finished with two parking spaces, grassed lawns to front and rear with paths and patios complete with boundary planting and landscaping. The finished development will have a communal landscaped open space which can be enjoyed by all of Orra View and Mews Court residents.”

Mark Alexander, Causeway Area Manager for the Housing Executive, wants local people to express an interest if they would like to live in a social home in Dunloy or in Mews Court.