Eight new jobs for Olivia’s Haven brand

The company, set up by Olivia Burns from Ballymoney in February 2020 after she took voluntary redundancy from her previous job as a Head of Brand and PR, has been generating strong sales in the ROI, UK and US markets in addition to a loyal customer base across Northern Ireland.

Olivia Burns said: “I have always had a love of scent and the strong sense of memories they can evoke. I started experimenting with wax and fragrance oils to make my own and really enjoyed the process.

“I was confident that I had identified a gap in the market for a home fragrance collection with a luxury, sophisticated scent profile that was visually stunning and at an attainable price point. I spent a further year perfecting the range and working alongside an illustrator to create fun and vibrant packaging that resulted in a beautiful brand and a growing portfolio of luxury products.

Pictured with Olivia Burns (centre), Founder of Olivia’s Haven and Managing Director, Aaron Mulholland, are team members Clíodhna Logan, Joanne Moore, Laura Smith and Catherine Lamont

“Launching a new business as the world was going into lockdown was certainly daunting. The physical way of retail had been shut down almost overnight and Olivia’s Haven had no digital footprint at that stage. However, I quickly developed my business model of 100% direct, online sales which was supported by a creative and targeted digital and social media strategy and I’m delighted to say that despite the extremely challenging trading conditions, we have thrived over the last 18 months.