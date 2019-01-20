Electrocution tragedy: Mourners say farewell to popular businessman Ian Patterson

The funeral of Co Londonderry man Ian Patterson, who died in a tragic accident on Friday morning, took place in his home village of Articlave earlier today.

Mourners gathered at St Paul’s Church of Ireland this afternoon to say farewell to Mr Patterson, who was well known in the area for running a TV aerial and satellite services company, and supplying trophies for local sports clubs.

The 44-year-old father-of-two is thought to have been electrocuted while installing a new light in a shed at his Rockmount Gardens home.

Described as a popular local businessman, friends expressed shock and sadness at Mr Patterson’s death and said he will be missed by the whole community.

A family notice described Mr Patterson as “a much loved daddy, a devoted son and a dearest brother”.

It added that he will be “very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.”

Mr Patterson, whose brother Ricky was killed in a road crash in 2015, was laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.

