Emergency Services Day to be marked

A proposal was brought forward to full council by DUP Councillor Michelle Knight-McQuillan and passed unanimously, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

Cllr McQuillan proposed that council take part in Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 day saying: “I don’t think there is anyone within this chamber who wouldn’t agree that the emergency services and first responders do a tremendous job, often in very stressful and difficult circumstances. Indeed, during the recent Covid situation we have had, their job has ramped up considerably.

“I would like to propose that our council records its support for the UK’s annual national Emergency Services Day which is held on September 9 and which is supported by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; and that this council places on record its sincere appreciation for the two million people who work and volunteer in the NHS and emergency services today.

“That this council agrees to fly the official flag of the Emergency Services Day above the council headquarters on September 9 each year to mark 999 Day.”

The proposal was seconded by UUP Alderman Norman Hillis who added: “There are literally millions of people who respond to 999 calls, they don’t ask who you are or what you are, they are there to deal with the problem. It’s a very suitable way of acknowledging the work these wonderful people do and showing our support for them.”