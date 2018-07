Fire crews are currently dealing with a fire at Benone Strand in Limavady.

Crews were called to to scene at 12.38pm today to a fire involving an area of gorse and dunes.

According to a spokesman for the NIFRS one appliance from Limavady Fire Station, two appliances Coleraine Fire Station, one appliance from Dungiven Fire Station and one from Ballymoney Fire Station are in attendance.

Details – Firefighters were called to a fire involving an area of gorse and dunes. The incident is ongoing.