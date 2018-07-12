Flute player David to step out for his 74th Twelfth in row

The outlook for today’s Twelfth parades across the Province is a largely dry one, though an umbrella might be advisable at some of the demonstrations in the east of Northern Ireland where isolated showers are forecast.

The hot weather experienced in recent weeks will not return for the Twelfth, but temperatures are set to reach the high teens in many places with some periods of sunshine forecast on what will be a mostly cloudy day.

A total of 18 parades will take place across NI today – 17 Orange Order marches and an Independent demonstration.

A Met Office forecaster said: “It promises to be a dry start to the day, but quite a grey start with a lot of low cloud around.

“In the afternoon we will see the sun break through with possibly the sunniest spells in the south and east.

“There may be one or two extremely light showers to the eastern half of NI. Perhaps people might be grateful of them to cool down if they’ve been walking for a long time.”

Not much in the way of wind has been predicted, with a very light northerly breeze expected to reach around eight miles per hour.