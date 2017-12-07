‘Freedom of the Causeway Coast’ honour for NI Olympic trio

Three Olympic rowing heroes will be awarded the Freedom of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough on Friday afternoon.

Brothers Richard and Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell, from Coleraine, will become the first to achieve the honour since the council area was set up in 2015.

The Olympic trio are all former pupils of Coleraine Academical Institution and were members of Bann Rowing Club.

Alan Campbell is the only sportsperson from Northern Ireland to have competed at four Olympic Games.

Richard Chambers has competed in three Olympic Games while Peter has competed in two.

Alan was GB’s first single scull rower to win an Olympic medal for 84 years when he lifted the bronze in 2012.

Richard and Peter won a silver in the same year, as part of the lightweight men’s four.

The Freedom award was proposed by UUP councillor William McCandless.

He told the News Letter on Wednesday: “These three men are fantastic role models for the young people of this Borough.”