‘Heart of the City’ comes to Riverside

The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine is set to welcome UUSU CASS (Coleraine Amateur Stage Society) for their annual production, which this year will be ‘Heart of the City’ by Eric Lane.

Set in NYC, the play examines the lives, hopes and dreams of a variety of characters, from a Spanish emigrant named Carlos to a young girl, Sue trying to make sense of life in the big city.

The play explores the intricacy of human relationships, the difficulties people have making big choices and the fear they have due to the uncertain nature of what their future holds for them. Throughout the play, what unites all the characters is their belief that there are better things coming for them.

The play contains the full spectrum of human emotion from deep-seated sorrow and depression to joy and unbridled laughter. Heart of the City is a belated Valentine to the joys and challenges of contemporary life that will take you on a dazzling ride through the trials and triumphs of the heart.

Heart of the City comes to the Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 at 8pm.

Roseanne Sturgeon, manager at the Riverside Theatre said: “We are proud to welcome UUSU CASS to our theatre for this new production. We try to put students at the centre of everything we do here at the Riverside, and getting involved in societies is an excellent way of enhancing student experience, and contributes to student satisfaction.

“The performances from CASS are of a very high standard, and it is an incredible collective that is entirely student led and gives them the opportunity to get involved with acting, to producing, directing, stage managing technical managing, and much more. Getting involved with drama, music and the arts has been proven to benefit participants through positive mental health, creative thinking, problem solving and decision making, self confidence, and communication skills. We encourage all our staff and students to show their support by attending this fantastic show.”

£7 for full price tickets and £5 for students. Booking now www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/uusu-cass-presents-heart-of-the-city