Housing Executive outlines Causeway Coast and Glens Investment Plan

The Housing Executive met Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently, for an update on the housing body’s plans for the next year and to report on last year’s investment.

The Housing Executive is due to make a significant investment in the Causeway Coast and Glens area during 2018/19 to support the delivery of new homes.

£18.22m will be invested in upgrading and maintaining its properties, supporting people to live independently, increasing the energy efficiency of homes and providing grant aid in the private sector.

Through its landlord and regional services last year, the Housing Executive invested £28.83m in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area, this includes grant aid to Housing Associations for the building and rental of new houses.

The Housing Executive gave a presentation on its Housing Investment Plan (HIP) to local Councillors, during which it highlighted many of the organisation’s achievements made throughout Northern Ireland in the last year.

Across Northern Ireland, the Housing Executive channelled some £82.3m into services to help the most vulnerable, which included £9.5m on homelessness and £72.8m through its Supporting People Programme.

In addition, there was a large planned maintenance programme, with work undertaken at 23,093 homes; a direct investment of £118.4m to these homes. Homeowners and private landlords also received considerable support, with £13.97m spent through grants and over £18.8m in tackling fuel poverty.

Speaking at the Presentation to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Paul Isherwood, the Housing Executive’s Director of Asset Management, said: “Our Housing Investment Plan was informed by a range of stakeholders and developed as a comprehensive conversation piece for the whole housing sector in Northern Ireland.

“The Housing Executive works hard to maintain a good working relationship with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and it is important this continues. As the strategic housing authority for Northern Ireland, we have prepared this Housing Investment Plan to inform the Community Planning Partnership on the state of the housing market; on housing needs; the policy priorities and public

sector investment proposals for 2015-19.

“Lots of work needs to be done to meet housing need, to improve housing stock and to provide support for the most vulnerable in our community. We will continue to play our part to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.”

Maintaining its housing stock is a priority for the Housing Executive, and this year the organisation will spend £10.54m in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, on planned and response maintenance to its homes. This will include outside maintenance work to 1,024 homes, heating in 472 homes and bathrooms in 155 homes.

Next year, we plan to invest almost £2.44m on stock improvements and adaptations for persons with a disability. During 2018-21, in partnership with housing associations, around 237 new homes are planned throughout the Borough. The Housing Executive endeavours to support the most vulnerable members of society through its Supporting People Programme.

In 2018/19, the Housing Executive will invest over £3.96m for housing support services. The Housing Executive currently funds 60 accommodation based services for 949 service users in the Causeway Coast and Glens area as well as five floating support services for 132 service users.

The Housing Executive continues to contribute to the private sector through a variety of grants to help adapt homes and to support people living in their own home, for longer. Last year, it approved 98 disabled facilities grants as well as a small number of repair grants, home repair assistance, renovation and replacement grants totalling £1,135k.

Speaking at the Presentation, the Housing Executive’s North Regional Manager, Frank O’Connor, said: “Our Causeway Coast and Glens teams provide a high quality, dedicated housing service to the area. Working alongside our Customer Services Unit, Accounts and Housing Benefit

teams, we provide our tenants and the wider community with an effective and efficient service.

“We are committed to investing in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, to improve the lives of people in our community. My thanks are extended to the Councillors and Officers of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their support for the Housing Executive - we look

forward to continuing to work with them on matters of mutual interest over the coming year.”