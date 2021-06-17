ILOL won’t hold traditional Twelfth due to pandemic
The County Antrim Grand Lodge of the Independent Loyal Orange Institution have announced that they will not hold a traditional 12th July demonstration “due to the pandemic still being with us”.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:02 am
“We will instead hold a parade of bands and lodges in Ballymoney commencing at 1pm from Edward St, Ballymoney, on July 12 and take the following route: Edward St, Queen St, Newal Road, Trinity Drive, John Street, Victoria Street, Charles Street, High Street, Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Queen Street and terminating in Edward Street.
“There will be a short stop at the war memorial to lay a wreath. We will have a virtual 12th July on our website at ILOI.org.”