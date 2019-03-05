IN PICTURES: Car plunges onto rocks in Portstewart
This is the scene in Portstewart this morning when a car plunged onto rocks at the town’s Crescent.
Emergency services were called to the scene. Photos by Kevin McAuley Multimedia
05/03/19 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..The Scene in Portstewart after a car plunged over the seawall onto rocks below, after 10am on Tuesday morning emergency services responded to reports of a car fallen. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
