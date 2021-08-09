Litter crackdown continues with 279 fines issued to date

The remarkable figure covers the period from Monday, August 2 until noon on Friday, August 6.

The Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued in response to a range of offences, including dog fouling and the careless disposal of tobacco products, food packaging, scratch cards, chewing gum and drinks cans.

The crackdown marks the start of a year-long trial between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE), a specialist supplier of environmental crime services to councils across the UK.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I hope these figures serve as a timely reminder to the public that littering of any kind is simply unacceptable. A financial penalty will soon make people realise that it’s simply not worth acting in such an irresponsible way. Using a bin or taking your rubbish home with you is not a big ask.