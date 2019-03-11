Little Shop of Horrors comes to Coleraine

Just two months after their sell out smash Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Ballywillan Drama Group are back at the Riverside Theatre with a brand new production of the charming and kooky hilarious comedy musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

Featuring many of the stars of Chitty, this is a must see musical for the entire family, a musical of sublime ridiculousness!

Director Brian Logan, Musical Director Eric Boyd and Choreographer Sharon Logan have assembled a wonderful on stage and back stage team of people to present this special show. Alan McClarty stars as Seymour, the hapless florist shop worker, who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names Audrey II after his co-worker Audrey with whom he is secretly in love. Donelle Reynolds stars as Audrey, Paul Sleet as Mr Mushnik the florist shop owner and Stevie Black as Orin Scrivello, the sadistic dentist.

Helen Wilkinson plays the voice of the plant while Richard Mairs is the plant puppeteer.

Ballywillan Drama Group are delighted to have McClarty Insurance, Coleraine, as their principal sponsor.

With only six performances of Little Shop of Horrors, tickets will be in high demand. So, do not delay, reserve your seats now. Contact the Riverside Theatre on 028 70 123 123 or book on-line at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk. The musical runs from Saturday, April 6, to Saturday, April 13, with seat prices starting at £16.