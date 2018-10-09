Loving the links on the North Coast and looking forward to The 148th Open!

Golfers across Great Britain – and potential golf holidaymakers for Northern Ireland – are set to read or hear all about our world-class golf links, following a visit by leading GB golf journalists from top media outlets like Eurosport, Golf Monthly, Country Life and The Daily Telegraph.

The journalists – who are here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI – have a combined audience of around 14 million. They tested their skills on next year’s venue for The 148th Open, when they played Royal Portrush. They also played at Portstewart and Castlerock and paid a visit to Galgorm Castle and the Giant’s Causeway.

Promoting golf in Northern Ireland is a major focus for Tourism Ireland, in GB and in other important golf markets around the world. Tourism Ireland is taking every opportunity to highlight The Open, which will provide a superb platform to shine a spotlight on golf in Northern Ireland once again, showcasing what’s on offer here to golfers around the world.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We were delighted to invite these leading golf journalists to Northern Ireland, to experience some of our top courses for themselves and to be updated on plans for The Open in 2019. Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way, to highlight our world-class golf and encourage more people to consider a golfing holiday in Northern Ireland. Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and we are working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Northern Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class courses and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers.”