Magical musical moments with Anton and Erin

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag will be quickstepping their way into the Waterfront next March with their latest dance production.

Dance Those Magical Musicals will see the dance partners of over 20 years present a world where ballroom meets musical theatre featuring music from the likes of Wicked!, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street and Top Hat.

Ahead of rehearsals for the new show, Erin chatted to Lorna McKay about how she combines her passion for dancing and being a working mum.

Rehearsals for the new show get underway just after Christmas and Erin is already training to ensure her stamina is at its peak.

“I get to have a bit of pig out at Christmas but my fitness levels have to be right up there,” she admitted, before adding: “At the end of the day, every show is someone’s first show, so it has to be perfect.”

Rather than leave her husband Peter in charge of their son Ewan while she trains and tours, Erin reveals: “I fly my mum over from New Zealand - it really takes the pressure off.”

And the star admitted that she is “excited’ to be coming back to Belfast, together with a stellar supporting cast including the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe, a sensational West End dance ensemble, and the brilliant vocalist, Lance Ellington.

The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

“The Waterfront is such a great place to dance; it’s such a great stage and the audience are great - mental, but great,” Erin said.

Having retired from Strictly Come Dancing four years ago to become a mum, Erin still finds the time to tune into the show,

“I had 10 wonderful years on Strictly but I felt the time was right and I wanted to become a mum,” she said.

And as to who she thinks will win this year, the dancer is keeping mum: “I love Joe, and of course Ashley and Faye are great; Charles too, and I think I know who is going to win.

“I think it’s bad luck to say but what I will say is - I don’t think the best dancer will win.”

Tickets for Anton & Erin... Dance Those Magical Musicals are available from the Waterfront Hall Box Office on 028 9033 4455.