Man to appear in court on firearm charge

A 50-year-old man has been charged by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court (sitting in Ballymena) today, Thursday, November 18.

By Times Reporter
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:11 am
This is part of an investigation into suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA.

He is charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm with intent.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

