Margaret and Debbie are back with their Christmas Day Special

Coleraine’s most kind-hearted ladies are doing it again!

For the 31st year in a row, Margaret Peacock and Debbie Davis are organising another Christmas Day Special in Rathain Fold for anyone who faces the prospect of being alone on December 25.

Hosted by Fibromyalgia North West, there will be a four course Christmas meal, refreshments, raffles and entertainment plus Christmas presents - all free of charge.

If anyone would like to attend, please get in touch with Margaret Peacock on 07901571560 or Debbie Davis on 07513202755.

The ladies said: “Please don’t let anyone be on their own on Christmas Day, bring them to your home or take a dinner to them as we always say - there be for the grace of God go I.”

The Christmas Day party starts at 12.45pm and transport is available if needed.